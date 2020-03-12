US Markets

S&P 500 tumbles 7%, triggers 15-minute trading halt

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Trading on Wall Street's three main indexes was halted moments after the opening bell on Thursday as the S&P 500 slipped 7%, setting off an automatic 15-minute cutout, for the second time this week.

At 9:35 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1,696.31 points, or 7.20%, at 21,856.91, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 192.33 points, or 7.02%, at 2,549.05 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 558.80 points, or 7.03%, at 7,393.25.

