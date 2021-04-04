S&P 500 Tops 4000: What This Means for the Market

After closing out its fourth-consecutive quarter of positive returns on Wednesday, the S&P 500 index on Thursday paired that with closing above the 4000 milestone for the first time in its history. This means the broad index is now in record territory as it begins the second quarter.

The question is, can the good times continue to roll? On Thursday the index added 46.98 points, or about 1.2%, to close at 4,019.87. While this milestone is certain to be another major confidence booster to investors, the question of whether the index can continue to rise is not as easy to answer, given the many contrarian indicators that have popped up recently, including rising bond yields which, to stocks, serve as kryptonite.

What’s more, the P/E of the S&P 500 index, which has traded around 30 for several weeks, is not as attractive as in previous years when the P/E hovered near 20. How did we get here to 4000, particularly during a pandemic? You have to consider it has taken the S&P 500 index a mere 434 trading days to get to 4000. The last time it achieved its previous 1,000-point milestone (climbing from 2000 to 3000) it required 1,227 trading days.

In other words, 4000 was achieved in almost one-third of the previous amount of days to get to 3000. So, one can argue that there certainly appears to be tons of euphoria in the market. But euphoria can sometimes be justified. There is optimism that widespread vaccinations will lead to a surge in economic growth. Ethan Harris, Bank of America’s head of global economic research, sees economic growth of 10% in the second quarter.

The median GDP growth forecast for second quarter is 9.3%, compared to 5.8% rise in the first quarter. The market is also focusing on spending programs from the Biden administration, including the $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan that is targeted to boost jobs. Elsewhere, earnings expectations are seen rising in quarters ahead, boosted by re-opening of areas of the economy that were most impacted by the pandemic.

Are these growth expectations and optimism surrounding the economy well placed? That remains to be seen. But knowing that the market always looks ahead, there is also the likelihood that stocks are higher based on these assumptions. Another way to say it, the 4,000 milestone reached by S&P 500 could already be priced in. The other things to consider is how this milestone can become an anchor, of sorts. The market sometimes become increasingly fixated on these types of benchmarks so much that this level of fixation may cause the S&P 500 is to “test the 4,000 level” before it can move higher.

How many times that test needs to occur can often depend on other factors. But it does introduce one additional layer of risk, psychologically, when assessing (or projecting) where stocks might go next. As noted, risk stemming from rising bond yields is still there. And there is no indication that bond yields will trend lower. Meanwhile, I think volatility can also pick up in the second half of the year. That’s not to say volatility will impede stocks prices, but given where stocks are today, it is one additional risk component to factor in.

As unsatisfying as it is answer the question on whether the good times can keep rolling with a "maybe," everything I mentioned above are the signposts I'll be watching for, which will give us a clearer idea of the answer will turn out to be "yes" or "no." Until then, investors should be alert and nimble.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.