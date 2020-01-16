S&P 500 tops 3,300 on strong retail sales, Morgan Stanley results

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 hit the 3,300 mark for the first time on Thursday and the other main U.S. indexes also surged to record highs, fueled by solid retail sales data and upbeat Morgan Stanley earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 267.42 points, or 0.92%, to 29,297.64, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 27.52 points, or 0.84%, to 3,316.81 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 98.44 points, or 1.06%, to 9,357.13.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler)

