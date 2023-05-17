S&P 500 to Correct Ahead? ETFs to Play

The stock market may be headed for a downturn, according to a new report from Wells Fargo. The bank's analysts said that the S&P 500 index, which tracks the performance of 500 large U.S. companies, is topping out and a correction is ahead.

We also believe that a crash may be coming as several factors could trigger a sell-off, such as moderately-high valuations, inflation fears, debt-ceiling drama, not-so-great earnings, rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions.

Kenneth Rogoff, former chief economist at the IMF, who teaches economics at Harvard University, recently commented that “there is a small chance of a US debt default — even that poses a global risk,” as quoted on Economic Times.

The United States can avoid default in July if Treasury can make it through June cash crunch, Congressional Budget Office says, as quoted on CNBC. The United States can avoid a default through July if the Treasury Department can pull in enough revenue in June, the Congressional Budget Office said.

Biden administration officials have warned that the government might run out of options to pay its obligations as early as Jun 1 if Congress fails to raise or suspend the limit. Meanwhile, worries over regional banks once again flared up.

In such a scenario, investors are seeking exposure to alternative sources of income rather than equity and bonds. This is especially true given debt ceiling debates moving bond yields higher, says Wells Fargo’s Michael Schumacher, as quoted on CNBC.

As the first-quarter earnings season nearing a close, the profits of S&P 500 companies are expected to have declined 3.7% on average, compared to a year ago. While data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence revealed that 78% of firms exceeded forecasts, despite the fact that the analysts had cut their expectations before the season started.

Here are some strategies that can help you navigate the likely market downturn and potentially profit from it.

ETF Strategies to Follow

Diversify your portfolio: One of the best ways to reduce your risk and protect your capital in a bear market is to diversify your portfolio across different asset classes, such as stocks, bonds, commodities, real estate and cash. This way, you can benefit from the performance of different sectors and markets that may not be affected by the same factors as the stock market. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF AOM intends to represent a moderate target risk allocation strategy. It is designed to measure risk-adjusted exposure to a diversified array of financial assets.

Look for quality stocks: Not all stocks are equally vulnerable to a bear market. Some stocks may have strong fundamentals, such as solid earnings, cash flow and dividends, that can help them withstand the market pressure and even grow in value. Look for quality stocks that have a competitive advantage, a loyal customer base and a proven track record of profitability and growth. FlexShares Quality Dividend ETF QDF is the pick here (read: Seek Quality ETFs if Recessionary Worries Mount).

Consider defensive sectors: Some sectors tend to perform better than others in a bear market, because they provide essential goods and services that people need regardless of the economic conditions. These include sectors such as health care, utilities, consumer staples and telecommunications. These sectors may offer stable income and lower volatility than other sectors. Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) Invesco Defensive Equity ETF DEF is designed to provide exposure to securities of large-cap US issuers.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FlexShares Quality Dividend ETF (QDF): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF): ETF Research Reports

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.