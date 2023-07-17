S&P 500 (SPY) ETF: What’s on the Horizon?

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) has advanced about 19% year-to-date, outperforming the S&P 500’s rally of 17.8%. Moreover, falling inflation, low unemployment rates, and subsiding recession fears are likely to continue boosting market sentiment and potentially contribute to the ETF's future growth. Encouragingly, the SPY ETF’s Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks indicates positive signals for its performance. Also, the analysts’ average price target implies more room for the ETF to grow.

SPY ETF: Key Factors to Consider

The SPY ETF closely tracks the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and allows an investor to hold a diversified portfolio of over 500 large-cap U.S. stocks without having to buy them individually.

One of the major factors worth considering is the SPY ETF’s considerably low fees. It has an expense ratio (the cost of managing the ETF) of 0.09%, which makes it an attractive investment.

Additionally, the ETF has delivered an average annualized return of 12.73% in the past decade as of June 2023. Moreover, SPY pays a 1.45% annual dividend yield, which enhances investors’ returns over the long run.

Favorable Smart Score

According to TipRanks’ Smart Score System, SPY has a Smart Score of 8 out of 10, which indicates that the ETF could outperform the broader market over the long term. It is worth highlighting that more than 50% of the holdings boast an Outperform Smart Score (i.e., a score of 8 or higher).

According to our data, retail investors have displayed a Very Positive signal towards the stock. About 8.2% of TipRank's retail investors have increased their holdings of the SPY ETF in the last 30 days. This suggests an active interest and engagement by retail investors in the stock.

Furthermore, the SPY ETF enjoys bullish sentiment from bloggers and Positive news sentiment on TipRanks.

Is the SPY ETF a Good Buy, According to Analysts?

SPY has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Further, the average SPY stock price target of $486.40 implies 8.3% upside potential. Among the 6,311 analysts providing ratings on its 506 holdings, 59.55% have given a Buy rating, 35.10% have assigned a Hold rating, and 5.36% have given a Sell rating.

Several holdings within the SPY ETF have delivered robust returns over the past year. We present to you the top 10 stocks that stand out as notable winners with gains exceeding 80%. Importantly, analysts believe there is further upside potential for most of them.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( RCL )

) First Solar ( FSLR )

) Nvidia Corporation ( NVDA )

) Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX )

) General Electric ( GE )

) Axon Enterprise, Inc. ( AXON )

) Wynn Resorts Limited ( WYNN )

) Fair Isaac Corporation ( FICO )

) Pultegroup ( PHM )

) Broadcom, Inc. (AVGO)

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.