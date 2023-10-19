S&P 500 (SPX), Dow Jones (DJI), Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) Daily Technical Outlook: Markets Await Powell’s Monetary Insight Today

FXEmpire.com -

Market participants anticipate Jerome Powell’s speech for clues on monetary policies.

Notable corporate shifts: Netflix reports subscriber surge; Tesla’s stock slips over margin woes.

S&P 500 exhibits bearish signs below $4,350; lower support zones could be tested soon.

Dow Jones hovers near 50-day EMA, suggesting potential future price direction uncertainty.

Investors eagerly await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks, hoping for indications on future monetary policy. This anticipation arises from concerns about potential rate hikes due to a robust labor market and persistent inflation.

Moreover, there were significant corporate updates from Netflix, which reported a surge in subscribers, while Tesla witnessed a drop in its stock due to margin concerns. International attention remains on Israel’s relations with Gaza and potential aid distributions.

Impact on US Stock Indices: Rising bond yields and concerns about potential interest rate hikes, coupled with corporate updates, have caused fluctuations in U.S. stock futures.

S&P 500

SP500 Daily Chart

The S&P 500 (SPX) stands at $4,314.59, reflecting a dip of -0.41% in the past 24 hours. On the 4-hour chart, critical resistances loom at $4,401, $4,453, and $4,500, while support is pinned at $4,285, with further cushions at $4,217 and $4,173.

The RSI, currently at 45, leans towards a bearish sentiment, hinting at the absence of strong buying momentum. The MACD signals potential downward momentum positioned below its signal counterpart.

Furthermore, the asset’s price drifts below its 50-day EMA of $4,350, emphasizing the bearish undertone. The chart pattern reveals that SPX has hit the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at 4,366. Candles closing beneath this retracement and the 50 EMA hint at a possible bearish correction.

SPX showcases a bearish inclination below the $4,350 mark. In the short run, the index might gravitate towards its lower support zones.

NASDAQ

NASDAQ, currently at 13,314.30, dropped by -1.41% over the last 24 hours. Key resistances are marked at $13,711, $13,957, and $14,153, while support levels stand at $13,258, $13,115, and $12,968.

Technical indicators suggest a bearish tone: RSI at 43 signals a bearish sentiment, and the MACD points to a downward momentum. The index trades below its 50-day EMA of $13,464, further emphasizing a short-term bearish trend.

The chart reveals a bearish breakout from an upward channel and a 50 EMA crossover below 13,465, suggesting a potential selling trend.

In summary, NASDAQ looks bearish below $13,464, with possible tests of lower supports ahead.

Dow Jones

Dow Jones Daily Chart

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is currently priced at 33,657.63, having declined by -0.98% over the past 24 hours. Based on the 4-hour chart, we can pinpoint significant resistances at $34,322, $35,015, and $35,624. Meanwhile, immediate support rests at $33,338, bolstered by subsequent supports at $32,889 and $32,374.

The RSI sits at 47, indicating a slightly bearish sentiment as it is below the 50-mark. The MACD line’s significant divergence from its signal line suggests robust upward momentum, seemingly contradicting the index’s recent slide.

The price teeters right around its 50-day EMA of $33,658, highlighting uncertainty in its short-term direction. A pronounced downward trendline at $34,122, coupled with a bearish engulfing candle below the 50 EMA, intensifies the bearish atmosphere.

The DJIA is precariously balanced, with a bearish tilt below the $33,658 mark. It may soon seek the shelter of lower support levels in the near term.

