S&P 500 (SPX), Dow Jones (DJI), Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) Daily Technical Outlook: Earnings Surprises & Tech Trends Shape Today’s News

Stock futures indicate a tepid sentiment as October’s volatility ends.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones eye their third consecutive monthly loss, reminiscent of March 2020.

October’s employment figures and the recent surge in the Employment Cost Index might reshape inflation perspectives.

Amid Q3 earnings, Caterpillar exceeded forecasts, but its Q4 revenue warning led to a share decline.

S&P 500 (SPX) currently stands at 4166.83, marking a 1.20% uptick

Stock futures showed tepid sentiment as October, marked by volatility, drew to a close. The S&P 500 rebounded partially, but both it and the Dow Jones are on track for their third straight month of losses, a pattern last observed in March 2020.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq has dropped by over 3% this month. With the market’s muted movements, anticipation builds for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate verdict, with a 98% chance of rates staying the same.

October’s employment data and Tuesday’s 1.1% rise in the Employment Cost Index could influence views on inflation. Noteworthy Q3 earnings included Caterpillar’s surpassing of expectations but a subsequent share drop due to Q4 revenue caution, while Pfizer reported a reduced Q3 loss.

After the market closes, all eyes will be on AMD’s earnings, with analysts largely optimistic despite expected year-on-year declines.

S&P500 Chart

The S&P 500 (SPX) currently stands at 4166.83, marking a 1.20% uptick. With its pivot at $4,102, immediate resistances are set at $4,197, $4,266, and $4,331, while supports lie at $4,051, $4,003, and $3,941.

The RSI, at 36, signals a bearish sentiment, but it isn’t in the oversold territory yet. The MACD suggests a bearish trend, as it remains below the signal line. However, its proximity indicates a potential momentum shift.

The asset’s price, below the 50 EMA value of $4,275, reinforces the short-term bearish perspective. Chart patterns highlight a symmetrical triangle, suggesting consolidation.

Overall, the asset’s trend is bullish above $4,100 and bearish below, with expectations to test the $4,197 resistance soon.

NASDAQ Chart

NASDAQ‘s price stands at 12789.48, reflecting a 1.16% rise within a 4-hour chart timeframe. Key price levels indicate a pivot at $12,865, with resistances at $13,183, $13,401, and $13,698. Immediate support can be found at $12,544, trailed by $12,278 and $11,942.

The RSI, clocking in at 38, leans towards a bearish sentiment, but remains clear of the oversold bracket. MACD trends bearish, currently positioned below its signal line, while the price trails slightly below the 50 EMA benchmark of $13,187, suggesting a short-term bearish inclination.

Chart patterns emphasize a trendline providing support around $12,545, but with the $12,865 pivot potentially capping upside movement. Summarily, NASDAQ’s outlook appears bullish above $12,865 and bearish below, with anticipations gearing towards testing the $13,183 resistance shortly.

Dow Jones Chart

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) registered a modest gain of 0.18%, with its price currently at $32,982 in a 4-hour chart timeframe. Pinpointing key levels, the index has a pivot at $32,875, facing resistances at $33,261, $33,654, and $34,024. Support is expected at $32,352, followed closely by $32,096 and $31,808.

The RSI stands at 54, indicating a slightly bullish sentiment. The MACD showcases an upward momentum as it resides above its signal line. Interestingly, the price is just below the 50 EMA, set at $33,035, suggesting a balanced stance between bullish and bearish trends.

Chart patterns reveal a downward channel breakout at $32,850, hinting at a buying inclination. In summary, the DOW’s trend leans bullish above $32,875. In the short term, the index might aim to touch the resistance at $33,261.

