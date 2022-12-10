S&P 500? Someone say volatility?

Taking, um, stock, of your portfolio holdings?

Hold on with both paws: with investors updating their economic outcome probabilities, volatility’s the byword for next year in the S&P 500, UBS Global Wealth Management recently said, according to markets.businessinsider.com.

"[Expect] more volatility and large market swings exacerbated by positioning as investors update their economic outcome probabilities in reaction to each new data point and Fed utterance," Jason Draho, head of Asset Allocation Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note.

He noted that the S&P’s been marked this year by a "pendulum-like return pattern.” He added “large month-to-month swings could continue well into next year before the economy's eventual destination becomes clear."

And if you thought the oil market’s were beyond the sticky fingers of volatility: ha!

As in think again.

After heading north on the tailwinds of a post lockdown spark in demand, crude climbed to an almost unprecedented high in the aftermath of the Ukraine invasion, according to currenciesdirect.com. Then, in light of the tumultuous global economy, drooped.

