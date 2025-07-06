The S&P 500 Is Soaring: 3 No-Brainer Vanguard ETFs to Buy Right Now

Key Points The market is reaching new heights, which can make it a fantastic time to invest.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) reached a new all-time high in late June, soaring by more than 26% from its low point in April, as of this writing. Many investors are optimistic that the market will continue climbing, making right now a fantastic opportunity to load up on quality stocks.

ETFs are a simple way to build wealth with little effort, but the right investments are key to maximizing your earnings. With the market reaching new heights, these three Vanguard exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could be poised for significant growth.

1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

A staple in many investors' portfolios, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is a rock-solid option both when the market is thriving and during slumps.

The S&P 500 ETF includes all the stocks listed in the S&P 500 index itself. From tech behemoths like Apple and Nvidia to century-old brands like Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble, the companies within the S&P 500 are among the largest and strongest in the world -- making them more recession-proof than many smaller stocks.

Investing in an S&P 500 ETF is also an easy way to build a diversified portfolio with next to no effort. Because this fund contains hundreds of stocks across all sectors of the market, you're more protected if one or two stocks (or an entire industry) get hit hard during a downturn.

Despite its relative safety, though, this ETF can still generate life-changing wealth. The market itself has historically earned an average rate of return of around 10% per year. At that rate, investing just $200 per month could add up to nearly a quarter of a million dollars after 25 years.

2. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

If you're looking for the safety of an S&P 500 ETF but with a little more power, the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: VOOG) is a fantastic choice. This fund also tracks the S&P 500, but it only includes the companies with the most potential for growth.

This ETF shares many advantages with the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, in that all the companies within the fund are among the largest and most powerful in the world -- helping to reduce risk. With 212 stocks across all sectors of the market, it also offers ample diversification.

However, because it focuses more on growth rather than simply following the market, it's also more likely to earn above-average returns. In fact, over the past 10 years, this ETF has earned an average rate of return of nearly 16% per year.

At that rate, investing $200 per month for 25 years could add up to around $598,000. Just keep in mind that growth ETFs tend to thrive when the market is surging, but they're often hit harder than S&P 500 ETFs during downturns. The key to success with this type of investment is to hold your investment for several years, at least, to take full advantage of the upswings.

3. Vanguard Information Technology ETF

For those looking to add a powerhouse performer to their portfolio, the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) is a strong investment.

This ETF contains 319 stocks exclusively from the tech sector. Industry-specific ETFs can be a smart way to gain exposure to a particular sector of the market, with less effort than buying individual stocks. Also, when you invest in hundreds of stocks at once, you gain more diversification than you would by investing in just one or two stocks from each industry.

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a long history of earning above-average returns. Over the past decade, it's earned an average return of more than 21% per year. If it were to continue earning those types of returns, investing $200 per month would amount to more than $1.3 million after 25 years.

Again, though, keep in mind that tech stocks tend to face more severe downturns during periods of volatility. If the market takes a turn for the worse, be prepared to hold your investment until the recovery period. This ETF has a long history of surviving downturns, but maintaining a long-term outlook is key.

Investing in ETFs can help you build life-changing wealth with less effort than buying individual stocks, and right now may be a fantastic time to invest as the market soars. By loading up on quality funds and holding them for the long haul, you could earn more than you might think.

