S&P 500 Snaps Four-Day Losing Streak After GDP Revision

Stocks mounted a comeback in the back-half of trading Thursday, with the S&P 500 snapping its four-day losing streak following today's gross domestic product (GDP) revision and jobs data. The Dow and Nasdaq also managed solid wins, though uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's future moves is still dragging investor sentiment.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil Snaps Six-Day Losing Streak

Oil prices snapped a six-session losing stretch, with April-dated crude futures adding $1.44, or 2%, to settle at $75.39 per barrel. Black gold found support from U.S. gasoline inventories declining, despite a ninth-straight week of rising crude supplies.

Gold futures finished near a two-month low, notching their fourth-straight loss as investors continued to mull over the Fed's latest meeting minutes. In response, April-dated gold shed $14.70, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,826.80 per ounce -- its lowest settlement since Dec. 30.

