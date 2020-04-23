US Markets
S&P 500 slips as Gilead weighs

Contributor
Chuck Mikolajczak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended marginally lower on Thursday after a report that an experimental antiviral drug for the coronavirus flopped in its first randomized clinical trial, denting earlier optimism the impact of the virus on the labor market was nearing an end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 39.44 points, or 0.17%, to 23,515.26, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 1.51 points, or 0.05%, to 2,797.8 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.63 points, or 0.01%, to 8,494.75.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Chris Reese)

((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; +1 646 223 5234; Reuters Messaging: charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

