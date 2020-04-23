S&P 500 slips as Gilead weighs

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended marginally lower on Thursday after a report that an experimental antiviral drug for the coronavirus flopped in its first randomized clinical trial, denting earlier optimism the impact of the virus on the labor market was nearing an end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 39.44 points, or 0.17%, to 23,515.26, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 1.51 points, or 0.05%, to 2,797.8 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.63 points, or 0.01%, to 8,494.75.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Chris Reese)

