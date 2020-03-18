US Markets

S&P 500 slides 7%, triggers 15-minute trading halt

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The S&P 500 index tumbled 7% on Wednesday, triggering a 15-minute trading halt of Wall Street's main indexes for the second time this week, on fears that stimulus measures may not be enough to avert a coronavirus-driven recession.

Wall Street had bounced in the previous session after the Trump administration pressed for a $1 trillion stimulus package and the Federal Reserve relaunched a plan to buy short-term corporate debt, but the optimism was short-lived with many companies warning of big business impact.

At 12:56 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1,660.63 points, or 7.82%, at 19,576.75, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 177.29 points, or 7.01%, at 2,351.90 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 462.37 points, or 6.30%, at 6,872.41.

If the S&P 500 falls 13% when trading resumes, it will trigger a level-2 circuit breaker and halt trading again for 15 minutes.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

