S&P 500 rises after open as unemployment dips below 10%

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rose shortly after the opening bell on Friday after a brutal selloff in the previous session as data showed U.S. unemployment rate dropped more than expected in August.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.46 points, or 0.04%, at 3,453.60, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 48.32 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 28,341.05.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 61.86 points, or 0.54%, to 11,396.24 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

