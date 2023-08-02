S&P 500 Reached 4600+. Is a Major Top Forming?

FXEmpire.com -

The Recent Wild Ride Shows Tops Are a Process

Let me start today’s update with a Wall Street adage, “Tops are a process, bottoms are an event.” From an Elliott Wave Principle (EWP) perspective, the S&P 500 (SPX) is wrapping up its last 4th and 5th waves when topping and starting a new 1st wave when bottoming. Last week we then found,

“[The] high at SPX4578 was most likely grey W-iii, and last Thursday’s low at $4527 was grey W-iv. The index should now be in grey W-v to ideally the $4620-50 target zone (upper grey box). That should then complete an extended red W-iii, alternatively blue W-B. The S&P500 will have to drop below last Thursday’s low, followed by a move below the grey W-i high (06/30 high at $4458) to tell us the more extensive correction is already underway, and $4600+ will not be reached.”

Two days after our article was posted, the index reached $4607, dropped to $4528 the same day, and rallied back to $4590 the next. Then it went sideways for a day, and today it is back at the crime scene: $4510s: quite the wild ride and a great example of why tops take time. See the orange box in Figure 1.

Figure 1. Daily SPX chart with detailed EWP count and technical indicators

Thus, although the index has not dropped below the critical $4458 level, dotted horizontal line, it made a higher high at $4707 on July 27, which is only 0.24% (!) below its ideal target zone, and thus grey W-v can have been completed. Therefore, we must now be mindful that either the red W-iv to ideally $4300+/-25 is underway, or the blue W-B counter-trend rally has ended, and the index is working lower to $2700-2900. Please note the upside levels have been on our radar since October last year. See here when we were looking for the index to reach $4350-4650.

Our Contingency Plan

In trading, one must always have a contingency plan to prevent havoc on one’s portfolio, called the “alternate count” in the EWP. Namely, the S&P 500 can carve out a rather complex grey W-iv; see Figure 2 below. In this case, it is called an “irregular expanded flat.” Fourth waves are often flats comprising an (orange) W-a, -b- and -c. The word “irregular” refers to the W-b making a new uptrend high, and “expanded” means the W-c moves below the end of W-a.

Figure 2. Hourly SPX chart with detailed EWP count and technical indicators

Thus if the index can stay above $4458, it can still try for one last rally to ideally $4618-4658. But by moving below the previous week’s low -the critical $4425 level- the risk for a considerable drop (>200p) has increased.

