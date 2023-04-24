S&P 500 Price Forecast – Traders Continue to Buy Dips

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 25.04.23

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 continues to threaten the upside as we continue to bounce around in a 100-point range. The 4100 level underneath continues to be supported, while the 4200 level looms large as a potential short-term ceiling. If we were to break above the 4200 level, that opens up the possibility of a move to the 4300 level.

Conversely, if we were to break down below the 4100 level then we start looking at the 50-Day EMA indicator, which a lot of traders will pay close attention to. Breaking down below that then opens up a bigger move to the downside. When you look at the longer-term chart, you can make an argument for consolidation between 3800 on the bottom, and 4200 on the top. As we are at the top and squeezing, that does suggest that the market wants to go higher, but we are also in the midst of earnings season and it’s probably worth noting that May 5 has Apple offering itsearnings call which is 7% of the S&P 500 itself.

At this point, I think the market continues to walk a tentative line, as there are a lot of different things it could come out and cause issues. Not the least of which of course would be the Federal Reserve statement and potential rate hike, and of course the fact that we aren’t that far from the jobs number as well. In general, I think this market continues to be very choppy and noisy, but in the short term it looks as if we are going to continue to see a lot of noisy behavior, and of course, buyers coming back in to pick up the market.

This is a short-term trade only, because we need to get through several important announcements over the next 2 weeks before we can have any type of clarity. In general, this is a situation where you can expect to see a lot of volatility, and therefore plenty of short-term trading opportunities. I would look at this through the prism of range bound trading, but once the market breaks above the 4200 level, it will have clearly stated its intentions to go higher.

