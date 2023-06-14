S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Wait for Federal Reserve

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 15.06.23

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has been somewhat quiet during the trading session on Wednesday, as we continue to see the market wait for the Federal Reserve. Quite frankly, that’s the only game in town, liquidity. With this being the case, it’s very likely that we see the market show a lot of volatility later in the day, but once we get past Wednesday, the question will be whether or not they look at the statement from the Federal Reserve and the interest rate decision as a deterrent for higher prices, or if they will choose to simply push the market higher yet again.

We are in the midst of a lot of FOMO trading, so anything is possible at this point. All of that being the case, it’s likely that we will see a lot of choppiness and volatility later in the day, so do be aware of how this could play out. With this, I think you’ve got a situation where if we can break out to the upside the market could go racing toward the 4500 level.

On the other hand, if we see a bit of negativity headed into the marketplace, we could see the S&P 500 try to raise toward the 4300 level, an area that previously had been very important, and could continue to be an area where a lot of people pay special attention to this market. Ultimately, I think this is a market where we need to see a little bit of clarity after this big run, and quite frankly a little bit of a pullback would not be a huge surprise considering just how far we have reached to the upside. That pullback should end up being a buying opportunity, and I think that a lot of people will look at it as such.

