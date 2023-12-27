S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Tread Water at Highs

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 28-12-2023

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 is a market that has been a bit stagnant during the trading session on Wednesday, as it looks like the 4800 level above continues to offer a significant amount of resistance. If we can break above that level, which is ostensibly the all-time high, then it’s likely that the S&P 500 will continue to plow higher. That being said, the market is a little overdone, and therefore it is a situation where we probably need to pull back in order to find some type of value. I would not be surprised at all to see that pullback happened, perhaps sending the market back down to the 4700 level.

The 4700 level is an area that could be supported, but I would actually prefer to see this market drop down to the 4600 level. The 50-Day EMA is an area where technical traders will pay close attention as well. Quite frankly, I would love to see a pullback in order to offer value, but I don’t know whether or not we get it. After all, it seems like Wall Street only cares about one thing, and that’s the idea that the Federal Reserve might be loosening rates next year. As long as that’s going to be the case, Wall Street is probably going to try to pump the stock market higher. Furthermore, keep in mind that the Federal Reserve cutting rates is like rocket fuel for the handful of stocks that push the index higher.

That being said, there could come a point where traders are going to start worrying about why the Federal Reserve is cutting rates, because quite frankly the central bank may see something that the rest of the world doesn’t. If they’re trying to get ahead of some type of major slowdown, then it’s possible that we could see a stock market selloff in a bit of panic. I don’t necessarily think that’s happening anytime soon, but it’s something you need to keep in the back of your mind this year. Ultimately, this is a buy on the dip scenario and I just don’t see how the changes anytime soon as momentum has taken over.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.