S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Reached Toward Resistance Yet Again

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 03.07.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has rallied a bit during the trading session on Friday, reaching toward the recent highs, near the 4500 level. That’s an area that is a major barrier, and if we can break above there, then the S&P 500 could go much higher. All things being equal, short-term pullbacks offer a little bit of value, perhaps extending all the way down to about the 4300 level. The 4300 level is a major support level, with a 50-Day EMA coming into the picture.

At this point, the S&P 500 is likely to continue ignoring a lot of major economic headwinds out there, as it has done for so long. Alternatively, at this point in time it seems like Wall Street is trying to argue with the Federal Reserve as to what is going to do going forward, and the traders on Wall Street seem to continue to worry about missing out on the trade, despite the fact that interest rates and the bond market are telling a completely different story. With that being the case, the market is likely to see a lot of noisy behavior, and short-term pullbacks going forward. Whether or not we can break out remains to be seen, but there’s nothing on this chart that suggests that we cannot.

Because of this, I think there will be plenty of buyers on dips and it’s just impossible to fight a “FOMO market.” Ultimately, momentum is something that’s very difficult to find, but eventually it runs out. We are a long way from that happening, despite the fact that we are almost certainly heading into a recession. The economic numbers do not add up to the usual narrative, but again, you should keep in mind that the S&P 500 is only controlled by something like 7 stocks, which make up roughly 1/3 of the value of this index in general. Remember, this is not an index of 5 stocks, it’s an index of 7 or 8 stocks, with 490 some incidental ones.

