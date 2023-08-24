S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Hesitate

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 25.08.23

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has gapped higher after the Nvidia earnings propelled anything related to AI higher overnight. However, the market also sees a lot of noise above, and of course we have to deal with the 4500 level. Beyond that, the Jackson Hole symposium comes into the picture on Friday, so I think that will also have its part to play in this situation, so looking at the market, I believe that you have to be somewhat hesitant at this point.

This is not to say that the market necessarily has to be negative, just that the overall attitude may have to go through an adjustment phase. Furthermore, you have to be very cautious about Friday, due to the fact that Jerome Powell could spook the market with hawkish rhetoric. If that’s the case, then I anticipate that you probably have yields going higher, which is toxic for the stock market. In that scenario, you are probably looking at a struggle to say the least.

If we were to break down below the hammer from last Friday, that would be very negative. However, it’s probably worth noting that it sits right on top of the gap from the futures market, so it should be rather resilient. If we were to break down below there, it would be very negative, and perhaps kick off a fresh leg lower. We will have to wait to see what “Uncle Jerome” has to say on Friday, or perhaps more importantly, what it is that the market takes from those comments because let’s face it – Wall Street has a habit of reading what it wants into everything said.

That being said, I think the market is still somewhat bullish, but we may get a little bit of a short-term pullback. Quite frankly, I do not think that it is prudent to get involved between now and the speech from Jerome Powell, which is rather late in the day, so most traders will probably just wait until Monday to put on any fresh positions in a market that is calling up for some type of bigger move. Furthermore, you need to keep in mind that there is a lack of volume this time of year.

