S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Wait for Debt Ceiling Resolution

The S&P 500 has been relatively quiet over the last 10 days or so, and at this point in time it does not look like it’s going to continue to see a lot of hesitation as we wait to see whether or not the United States Congress will pass some type of debt ceiling resolution. This would cause mass chaos if the American suddenly defaulted on their debt, but that doesn’t necessarily seem to be a realistic outcome. Sooner or later, they will solve it, but it does seem like markets are nervous at the moment and are waiting to find out whether or not it’s actually going to happen.

The 50-Day EMA’s is just above the 4100 level, and we had previously been in a massive megaphone pattern. However, I suspect at this point to make a phone pattern is probably going to disappear, as we are to simply trading in what I would describe as “nothingness.” Because of this, I will keep an eye on the 50-Day EMA, and of course the 200-Day EMA underneath, followed by the 4000 level. On the upside, the 4200 level continues to be resistance, and breaking above that level then opens up the possibility of a move to the 4300 level.

At this point, the S&P 500 offers a nice range-bound trading situation, but I think at this point we got a situation where you are looking at day trading back and forth more than anything else. Eventually, we will get some type of impulsive candlestick that we can trade from, but right now we just don’t have the momentum to really get this market moving and therefore I think you get a situation where you have to trade small and trade on short-term charges more than anything else. In that environment, it’s difficult to get into a big position with any type of conviction, but for those who like to trade micro-movements, this is probably going to be the market for you. With this, I’m waiting to see some type of decisive movement before I would put serious money to work in this market.

