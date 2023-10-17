S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Undulate

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 18.10.23

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has pulled back a bit during the trading session on Tuesday in the early hours, showing signs that the market is trying to sort out what to do next. The 50-Day EMA sits just above, and that of course could offer significant amount of resistance. If the market were to break above the 50-Day EMA, then the market could go looking toward the 4500 level. Ultimately, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of volatility, especially as we are in the midst of earnings season and it does make sense that we would have the occasional move.

If we pull back from here, the 200-Day EMA underneath could offer a significant amount of support, and the fact that we are trading between the 50-Day EMA and the 200-Day EMA indicators typically means that the market is going to squeeze quite a bit. In this environment, I think we will eventually have a bigger move, but it does make sense that we may be a little bit hesitant due to the fact that we are at the very beginning of the Q3 earnings season.

We recently bounced from the 50% Fibonacci level, which of course will have attracted a lot of attention. However, stocks have to grapple with not only higher bond yields, but a slowing consumer, and perhaps even geopolitical concerns. Keep in mind that it is basically 7 stocks that have pulled the S&P 500 higher, which has been the case for some time.

When you look at the other 493 stocks, the S&P 500 is down 3% for the year. In other words, the market is likely to continue to see a huge bifurcation between the winners and losers. By trading the index, you are essentially trading the “magnificent 7” that a lot of traders out there are buying the same handful of stocks such as Meta-, Alphabet, Tesla, etc. However, unless you are trading one of those mega cap stocks, you cannot use this index to determine where most stocks are going.

