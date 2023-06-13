S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Stretch

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 14.06.23

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 rallied rather significantly during the trading session on Wednesday, as we continue to see a big upward push, as traders completely find themselves in a “FOMO trading environment”, which almost always ends up well. (Sarcasm) that being said, there is a gap underneath in the futures market at the 4300 level it needs to be filled, and we are getting toward the 4500 level, which of course is the target that I had to begin with. The Federal Reserve has a meeting that is currently going on, and the interest rate decision on Wednesday will obviously have a major influence on what happens with the market.

I have to wonder whether or not we won’t see some type of short-term reversal heading into the end of the session on Tuesday, just due to the fact that traders out there will be paying close attention to what the Federal Reserve does, and therefore might close the position in order to avoid having headline risk coming out of the Federal Reserve tomorrow. Regardless, it’s obviously a bullish market but if we do see some type of massive selloff I anticipate that it will only be a matter time before Wall Street comes up with some type of narrative to chase stocks even further.

We are in a very interesting situation, because quite frankly the Federal Reserve wants lower asset prices in order to drive down animal spirits. After all, that is exactly what drives inflation, and therefore the Fed has a long way to go. The Wall Street traders out there seem to be willing to take on the Federal Reserve, which is something that almost never happens for any significant amount of time. A lot of traders out there take comfort in the idea that the Federal Reserve has always come to their rescue, leased over the last 14 years, and I suspect that’s what they are expecting. Looking at the chart, it’s easy to see that we are starting to get parabolic, so therefore it is a bit overdone and therefore I would be looking for some type of pullback. The 4500 level is probably the target in the meantime.

