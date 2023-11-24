S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Overextend

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 27.11.23

FXEmpire.com

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has rallied slightly in the early hours on Friday, as we continue to overextend the markets. At this point, I think it’s probably only a matter of time before we pull back, but I think the pullback will more likely than not going to offer value that people pay close attention to. The 4500 level underneath should be an area where a lot of people will be looking to get involved, because it will offer a bit of value. Whether or not that actually comes to fruition remains to be seen, because quite frankly Wall Street seems hell-bent on kicking off a massive “Santa Claus rally”, which has already gained about 10%.

Economic numbers don’t line up with what’s been happening, but this is all about the liquidity and the possibility that the Federal Reserve will come and bail everybody out. After all, that’s been the game for 15 years and I just don’t see how that changes anytime soon. Ultimately, this is a market that I do think breaks out to fresh, new highs, and probably between now and the end of the year. Short-term pullbacks continue to be areas that people pay close attention to, and therefore a pullback with the support candle would be exactly what I’d be interested in buying.

I would not chase the market all the way up here, although it probably works out given enough time, because most of you will be using leverage. Leverage of course could be a major problem, and therefore I think you’ve got a situation where you have to be very careful with your position sizing. The 4500 level is an area where I’ll start scaling into a position, but I would not use big positions right away. The last thing you want to do is start chasing performance like so many others are, because that typically leads to massive losses if you are not careful. Be cautious, but recognize that we are most certainly going to be looking at this through the prism of an uptrend, and are going to be looking for opportunities to get involved.

