S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Look for Momentum

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 15.11.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has been very quiet early during the trading session on Tuesday, as we are waiting to see what happens with the CPI numbers. That being said, short-term pullbacks will continue to attract a certain amount of attention, especially with the 50-Day EMA sitting just below the massive candlestick from the Friday session. If we were to turn around and break down below there, that would obviously be a very negative turn of events, but at this point in time it seems as if Wall Street is going to do everything they can to keep the narrative going that stocks are going to rally into the end of the year. As long as we can stay above that 50-Day EMA, I think there are plenty of buyers willing to step in and take advantage of “cheap contracts” in this market.

All things being equal, I think that the market could find itself reaching to the $4500 level above, as traders rush into the market to chase momentum. With that being said, I think we are more likely than not going to see a certain amount of volatility in this situation, as there are so many different moving pieces of the same time, and of course everybody keeps their eye on the Federal Reserve. Wall Street continues to find reasons to think that the Federal Reserve may loosen its monetary policy, while the Federal Reserve continues to tell Wall Street that it’s not going to. Essentially this is a huge game of guessing what reality is, but at the end of the day, the most important reality is momentum, and it seems to be favoring the outside.

That being said, if we were to break down below the 50-Day EMA, then we could see a move down to the 200-Day EMA, which is closer to the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the entire move. While I don’t foresee that happening, it is a very real possibility that you need to keep in the back of your mind. With this, I do believe that buying dips should work, but keep an eye on that 50-Day EMA underneath.

