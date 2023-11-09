S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Look For Higher Prices

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 10.11.23

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 of course has a lot to think about at the moment, not the least of which will be earnings. Having said that, the 4400 level seems to be an area that causes a lot of noise, and the fact that the market got up to this massive level so quickly probably has a lot to do with what’s going on as well. With this being the case, the market is likely to continue to struggle a bit, but it doesn’t look like it’s ready to give up its bullish momentum as the early hours futures have shown the S&P 500 has a proclivity to go higher.

Underneath, we have the 50-Day EMA indicator that should offer a bit of support, which happens to coincide with what was the descending channel that we have now broken slightly above. If we were to break down below that, it could change some things, but right now it looks like this is more or less a “buy on the dips” market, which is essentially how it’s supposed to be behaving. Remember, the S&P 500 is driven by 7 stocks more than anything else, as it is not an equal weighted index. So as long as the “Magnificent 7” are performing, the S&P 500 will have a hard time falling as they make up about 30% of the valuation. For an exercise in reality, take a look at an equal weighted S&P 500 index.

That being said, if we continue to go higher, then I suspect that the 4500 level, followed by the 4550 level could be targeted. If we do break down below the 50-Day EMA, then we take a look at that 200-Day EMA underneath there as a potential short-term target. The market is a bit stretched at this point, but unless we get some type of reason for Wall Street to panic again, which would probably come out of the bond market, it’s difficult to get short of this market anytime soon, and quite frankly I don’t like shorting indices quite often due to the fact that they are so heavily manipulated via the mathematics involved.

