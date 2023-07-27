S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Grind Higher Due to Earnings

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 28.07.23

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 is not an equally weighted index, so therefore it should not be overly surprising that Meta beating estimates and rising 6.4% after hours caused the electronic trading overnight to continue going higher. After all, the S&P 500 has been in an uptrend for some time, so it’s not a stretch to think that we would continue going higher. At this point, it’s a question as to whether or not we can break the recent highs. I think we probably do at this point, as Wall Street is finding one reason or another to go higher, regardless of the actual economic situation.

This brings up an interesting concern, as the S&P 500 is not equally weighted, so you need to be cognizant of the handful of stocks that truly matter. Meta is most certainly one of the bigger players, so with that being the case it has a massive influence. A pullback from here could end up being a nice buying opportunity, especially if we could somehow drive all the way down to the 4500 level. The 4500 level was a previous resistance barrier, so I think at this point in time you would have to assume there’s a certain amount of “market memory” that comes into the picture.

The 50-Day EMA is starting to race toward that area as well, so that offers even more support. At this point, you have to look at this through the prism of the “buy on the dips” type of strategy, as it has been the way to play this market for some time. All things being equal, this is a market that will continue to rally until something serious happens. As things stand right now, Wall Street continues to focus on the idea that the Federal Reserve might be getting close to the end of its rate hiking cycle, so Wall Street continues to celebrate. That being said, don’t chase the trade, because that’s one of the worst things that you can do. At this point, you need to see a little bit of value present itself in order to take advantage of it.

