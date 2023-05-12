S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Chop Sideways

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 15.05.23

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 initially tried to rally a bit during the trading session on Friday as we continue to see a lot of noisy volatility around the world. This will be the same in the S&P 500 as we are going through the earnings season, and of course we have questions about the global economy. The markets will continue to be very noisy due to the fact that we are coming out of earnings season, and of course there are so many issues when it comes to whether or not the Federal Reserve will stay tight. It seems as if Wall Street is fighting the idea that the Federal Reserve will actually do what it says it will, which given the way it has behaved over the last 14 years, you can hardly blame them.

Underneath, we have the 50-Day EMA hanging around the 4100 level, which obviously will have a certain amount of technical influence on the market. If we were to break down below the 50-Day EMA, then it’s possible that we could drop down to the 200-Day EMA, which is closer to the 4000 level. The 4000 level courses a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and therefore would attract a lot of headlines.

As things stand right now, it seems as if we will continue to see a lot of erratic behavior, so you will need to be very cautious with your position size. Because of this, most traders are going to be very cautious with trying to put too much out there in one shot, and I do think that this will continue to be the way the market behaves through the summer. Quite frankly, there’s just nothing out there that leads me to believe that anything is going to change.

While I do see a larger “megaphone pattern”, the reality is that we have seemingly just stopped bouncing back and forth in the megaphone, so this may end up being a dead pattern before it’s all said and done. Regardless, it certainly looks as if the market is not ready to go higher, but it hasn’t necessarily shown a proclivity to break down either. It’s almost as if the market is waiting for some type of certainty.

