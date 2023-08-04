S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Bounce

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 07.08.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Friday as the jobs number came out cooler than anticipated. That being said, it looks like the 4500 level continues to attract a lot of attention, and of course we have the 50-Day EMA racing toward it is well. The 4600 level above continues to be a bit of a target, but quite frankly this is a market that has been very bullish for some time, and now that we got a pullback, I anticipate that there will be a lot of people out there willing to come in and try to pick this thing out. After all, the index is made to go higher over the longer-term, which is why it is so heavily weighted toward just a handful of stocks.

If we were to turn around and break down below the 50-Day EMA, then it’s possible that we could go looking to the 4400 level, possibly even down to the 4300 level where I see even more support. Either way, I think this remains a “buy on the dip” type of market, and with that being the case Friday may be the beginning of something a little bigger. Whether or not we can take out the recent highs remains to be seen, but at the very least I think we are probably going to consolidate in the same general vicinity, as the market is not ready to fall apart quite yet.

Regardless, I anticipate a lot of noisy behavior, as we have so much in the way of uncertainty out there, and of course we are still in the midst of the earnings season. With that, it does make a certain amount of sense that we would see quite a bit of choppiness from day-to-day, but the overall attitude of the market has been going from lower left to upper right, which of course means that prices have been rising and we are most certainly in an uptrend. All things being equal, this is a market that is and continues to see a lot of volatility, but there are plenty of buyers out there.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

