S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Attempt Recovery

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 22-12-2023

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has recovered a bit during early hours on Thursday, after seeing a massive selloff late on Wednesday. I am still concerned about liquidity, and I do think that we could see another shot lower, as traders will be willing to take profit after that move. However, there’s also the same argument to be made for people trying to push the market higher, as plenty of people are trying to squeeze out the last profits for the year. Ultimately, Monday is Christmas and I think that is what pushes the markets more than anything else right now. Friday will be very thin and probably very difficult to manage.

If we break down below the bottom of the candlestick for the Wednesday session, then it’s possible that the market could drop down to the 4600 level. The 4600 level previously had been resistant, so I think a certain amount of “market memory” should come into the picture. Underneath there, we have the 50-Day EMA rapidly approaching, perhaps offering a bit of the floor in the market. That being said, it would take a significant selloff to get down there. At that point, I would start to put money into the market in order to take advantage of value. However, if we do see that move, I would be very slow to deploy capital in the market, because it could be the beginning of something a bit bigger.

On the upside, if we take out the candlestick from the previous session to the upside, that allows the possibility of a market to continue going higher, and therefore it’s likely that we continue to see a upswing toward the 5000 level. I do think that we get there eventually, but to ignore the fact that we had rallied so quickly to get here suggests that we probably do need to see some type of pullback in order to find value in the market. I have no interest in selling this market, but I certainly don’t like the idea of chasing it all the way up here, especially considering that Monday is Christmas, and that of course is taking liquidity out of the market.

