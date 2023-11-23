S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Are Still Stretched

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 24.11.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has done very little during the trading session on Thursday, which makes sense considering that Thursday is Thanksgiving in the United States. The actual index itself won’t be moving but the futures markets have shown very little proclivity to continue moving as well. This is not a huge surprise, and it’s probably worth noting that the S&P 500 is far too overstretched at the moment, and I think that a pullback is warranted.

All things being equal, the 4500 level underneath could offer a certain amount of support, so therefore I think it would make a certain amount of sense to see the futures dropped down to that level. Regardless, the market has shown itself to be extraordinarily bullish, so I don’t necessarily think that this market is going to be one I will be shorting, but I do recognize that chasing the trade all the way up in this region is basically asking for a lot of losses.

Ultimately, the market then needs to see some type of value offered for people to start buying into it, because quite frankly we have gone straight up in the air for about 400 points in just a couple of weeks. This is a massive move, and therefore I think a pullback is desperately needed, even if you are massively bullish. At this point in time, if you are not already involved in the market, buying up at this level is begging for losses.

In other words, even if we take off to the upside, I will just simply trade something else, because there’s no reason you are forced to trade the S&P 500 or any other market for that matter. There are times when you have missed the trade, and this could be one of them. That being said, I do think that a pullback will attract a lot of attention and I think that makes it very difficult for this market to fall apart anytime soon.

Even if we do get the pullback that I’m looking for and a potential bounce, I would be very cautious about my position size, and would not be overextended anytime soon.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.