S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Market Stabilize

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 25.09.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 rallied slightly during the early hours on Friday as we continue to see the market quite a bit of trouble ahead. While we are stabilizing at a crucial support level, the reality is that we have gotten here rather quickly, so the short-term bounce is probably worth paying attention to. Furthermore, we are now at the bottom of a rising wedge, so we have hit the “measured move.” However, this is a market that obviously has a lot of headwinds, and therefore we need to be very cautious in trying to buy this market. There is a short-term bounce just waiting to happen, but if we were to break down below the 4350 level, that could open the floodgates.

For what it is worth, dealer gamma is negative at the moment, meaning that if we continue to drop, they will have to start selling, and therefore we could see the S&P 500 really pick up to the downside. However, market participants might be looking for value so that might let this market just a little bit. There are a lot of concerns when it comes to central banks around the world, because suddenly they are slowing down, and therefore it’s likely that we would see traders worried about what central bankers see on the horizon. After all, this is a market that has to deal with a lot of questions around the world when it comes to global growth, and of course inflation as well. There are a lot of headwinds out there right now and I do think that will continue to be the main issue going forward.

Underneath, the 200-Day EMA is closer to the 4250 level, and that could be an area where we would see longer-term algo traders will be paying close attention to it. Anything below there opens up the potential for a very nasty bearish market, so it’s also worth noting that we are trying to break out of some type of complex head and shoulders pattern as well. In other words, buckle up, things could get rather drastic in the blink of an eye. Caution will be paramount at this point in time, and therefore make sure your stop loss is tight.

