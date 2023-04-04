S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Market Runs Into Exhaustion

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 05.04.23

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 initially tried to rally a bit on Tuesday, but then turned around to show signs of exhaustion. By doing so, the market looks as if it is trying to rally a bit, but it also has a lot of noise above. This is especially true as we approach the 4200 level, which is the top of the previous massive block of resistance. If we were to break above the 4200 level, then it’s possible that we could go much higher, but with that being said, if we were to break above there, not only would you have to see the S&P 500 through the eyes of a bullish trend, but one that will more likely than not continue to go much higher.

At this point, the market pulling back does make a certain amount of sense though, as the market could reach down to the 4100 level. The 4100 level was the previous support level for the block of the trading area that we are currently in, and a pullback does make a certain amount of sense because the market has shot straight up in the air. Simple momentum studies will tell you that we are overbought, so I think at this point in time a pullback toward the 4100 level does make a certain amount of sense. However, if we were to break down below the 4100 level, then I think that we probably go looking toward the moving averages underneath, which are currently sitting just above the 4000 level.

Those 2 moving averages, the 50-Day EMA and the 200-Day EMA, are going sideways, and therefore it’s likely that we will continue to see that area as potential support, and it could end up being a nice target for those who like playing the reversion to the mean type of systems. That being said, I don’t necessarily think that we are suddenly going to see a major selloff, but I do think that it’s likely that a pullback is coming and quite frankly I think it would be rather healthy, even for those who are bullish.

