S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Market Continues to Stretch

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 19.12.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 rallied early during the day on Monday, as it looks like traders are willing to come in and stretch the market higher yet again. The so-called “Santa Claus rally” is in full effect, and of course the Federal Reserve has changed the dot plot to suggest that there are a handful of interest rate cuts coming in 2024. That of course is a recipe for higher stocks in the short term, but questions will then eventually be asked as to why they feel the need to suddenly loose some monetary policy when just 2 weeks ago they suggested that they hadn’t even discussed it? This could be the beginning of something rather scary, and if and when that happens, the stock market will get hammered.

That being said, in the short term it certainly looks like traders are continuing to push things higher in order to chase performance, which is a common thing at the end of the year due to money managers having to report gains or losses to their clients. It’s also worth noting that the market is overbought, but in an environment where there are that many people trying to get involved, it really shouldn’t surprise you at all to see further bullish pressure. You certainly cannot be a seller of this market, and can only be a buyer. The question is whether or not you want to chase the market, or if you want to buy dips if and when they occur. The next question of course is whether or not they will even happen.

Eventually, this market will settle down and pull back, and those who are more along the lines of swing traders will take advantage of it. Those of you who are short-term day traders, you’re probably buying already. Regardless, the market is starting to get a little overdone and therefore we run the risk of some type of massive correction. However, that massive correction will almost certainly be an opportunity for some people out there to pick up the market “at a bargain price.”

