S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Market Continues to Rally Toward the Jobs Number

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 03.11.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 rallied significantly during the trading session on Thursday, as we are now reaching the 200-Day EMA. This of course is an indicator that a lot of people will be paying close attention to, therefore you get a situation where you have to look for signs of whether or not we are going to pull back, or if we are going to continue to go higher, perhaps reaching the 50-Day EMA. The market has been in a down trending channel for a while, so it’s not surprising to think that we might struggle in this area.

Underneath, the 4100 level is an area that we are going to be paying close attention to, as well as the 61.8% Fibonacci level, where we had bounced from. The market breaking above the 50-Day EMA could open up the possibility of a move much higher, perhaps even allowing the S&P 500 to go to the 4500 level. All things being equal, the stock market is going to continue to see a lot of volatility, especially as there are so many different issues going on at the same time. For example, with the worry about interest rates, which of course is a major turn of events. Furthermore, we also have to worry about geopolitical concerns, which of course is a major issue. With this being the case, we are getting a little overdone, and the fact that we have the jobs number coming out on Friday also will put a lot of noise in this market.

I think you continue to be very cautious with volatility and position sizing because we have so much in the way of crosswinds out there and then of course the overall choppiness will continue to be something that could cause some issues from time to time. Do not jump into the market with a huge position, and although this has been a nice recovery, the reality is that the market will continue to be difficult to get a handle on, especially as we have the jobs number coming out on Friday.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.