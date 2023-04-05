S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Market Continues to Pull Back

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 06.04.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has drifted a little bit lower during the trading session on Wednesday, as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior. That being said, the 4100 level underneath will more likely than not offer a little bit of support. The market breaking down below the 4100 level could open up the possibility of a drop down to the 4000 level, which is near the 50-Day EMA and the 200-Day EMA in the futures market.

Keep in mind that the overall attitude of the market is one of optimism, but we had gotten so far ahead of ourselves that it does make a certain amount of sense that we pull back from here. After all, even if you are bullish on the market you have to recognize that gravity comes into the picture sooner or later. Speaking of those moving averages, the 50-Day EMA breaking above the 200-Day EMA signals a “golden cross”, which of course some longer term traders pay attention to. I’ve typically found that this indication comes a little too late, but regardless there are algos out there that will follow it.

On the upside, the 4200 level should be a significant amount of resistance, as it has been in the past and there should be a certain amount of “market memory” in the area. The market will continue to see that area is very difficult, and I think what we are seeing right now is an acknowledgment of that importance. Regardless, the only thing that I think you probably can count on in this market is going to be an extreme amount of volatility, because there are a lot of different moving pieces.

While the economic numbers recently have been negative coming out of the United States, the question now is going to be whether or not Wall Street starts to look at bad economic news as truly bad at the moment, because it has been trained that bad economic news means more liquidity coming out of the Federal Reserve. The narrative shifts every 20 minutes it seems, so you will have to keep abreast on what traders are thinking of the latest announcements. It’s probably worth also noting that Friday is Good Friday, and also features the Non-Farm Payroll numbers, while the market is closed. In other words, some people may not be willing to put money to work.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

