S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Market Continues to Look Heavy

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 16.06.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has dropped a bit during the trading session on Thursday, as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior out there. That being said, the market is likely to have to pull back a bit in order to attract more buyers, which does make a certain amount of sense considering just how overdone things have been to the upside recently. With this being the case, I think you got a situation where the market continues to see a lot of noise, and I think a drop toward the 4300 level is very possible at this point. After all, it’s an area where we had seen a lot of noise previously, and therefore you would have to believe there is a bit of “market memory” in that region.

On the upside, I think that the market is eventually going to try to get to the 4500 level, but that might take a significant amount of momentum at this point. Quite frankly, I think the market pulling back is probably a good sign for buyers, because it gives them an opportunity to pick up a little bit of value. With that being said, I think you get a situation where the market will eventually find buyers, but just is a little overdone at this point.

Furthermore, it’s not a huge surprise to see the market fall, because we had seen such a huge move late in the day on Wednesday, and it is quite common that the day after the FOMC announcement the market will reverse whatever noise it had created during the previous session. I cannot explain why, it’s just a pattern that I’ve noticed over the last several months.

Ultimately, if you wait for signs of support after a pullback, you should be rewarded with an opportunity to pick up a bit of value, and I think we are a long way from being able to short this market. The “FOMO traders” continue to push things higher, and therefore you have to pay close attention to trying short this market and have to have some justification to do so. A simple pullback is not going to be it.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.