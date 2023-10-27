S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Market Continues to Look Frightened

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 31.10.23

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has rallied a bit during the early hours over the futures market, but at this point in time it looks like the S&P 500 is still in trouble, therefore I think you get a situation where the geopolitical concerns continue to be a major issue, and of course you have to worry about whether or not those negative events come into the picture more aggressively, pushing the market down. Furthermore, we are in the midst of earnings season for Q3, and that of course is a situation where you are going to have a lot of noise.

I am still fairly negative on stocks, and it seems like Wall Street is finally getting into their head that perhaps not everything is perfect. The traders on Wall Street will come up with some type of narrative given enough time, but right now it looks like they are focused on the larger issues and of course the fact that the market is going to continue to see a lot of trouble out there. With that being the case, I think you have to look at this as a “fade the rally” type of scenario that we will eventually have to come to terms with. The 200-Day EMA above is near the 4300 region and is offering a lot of resistance.

All things being equal, we are closer to the bottom of the overall channel, so there might be a little bit of value hunting in this area, but this is a market that continues to see a lot of negativity and I just don’t see that changing anytime soon. There are far too many geopolitical issues, higher interest rates, and of course just a lack of interest in general. While the market has been very negative, it has been a scenario where we have been very orderly, so therefore I’m not necessarily looking for some type of meltdown. However, we are at the 61.8% Fibonacci level, and that of course is an area that a lot of technical traders will be paying attention to as well.

