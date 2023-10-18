S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Market Continues to Consolidate

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 19.10.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 continues to be very noisy, and therefore it is no surprise that we are consolidating. We are sitting just below the 50-Day EMA, which is a major technical indicator. The 50-Day EMA is likely to be significant resistance, and if we were to break above there, then the market is likely to continue to go looking to the 4500 level. Ultimately, this is a market that’s trying to sort out where we’re going, with the 50-Day EMA above offering resistance, and the 200-Day EMA underneath offering support.

Typically, when the market is stuck between the 50-Day EMA and the 200-Day EMA indicators, it tends to be very noisy. This is because technical traders are looking above longer-term and shorter-term indicators for direction, and there’s no clear sign. That being said, I think it’s probably only a matter of time before some type of narrative on Wall Street takes hold, and the buyers step in and push the market to the upside.

Ultimately, the market recently had bounced from the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, and it makes a certain amount of sense that we would see buyers trying to pick up the market and pick up to the upside. All things being equal, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of volatility and choppiness, and the fact that we are sitting right at the beginning of the earnings season will add to that as well. Quite frankly, it’s probably going to be earnings and geopolitical issues that drive the markets more than anything else over the next couple of weeks, as it seems like Wall Street is finally starting to come to grips with the idea that the interest rates in America are going to be higher than they want.

The great thing about Wall Street is they can always find a reason for people to buy stocks, whether it’s true or not. I suspect we probably are going to start hearing about how “resilient the US consumer is”, as a reason to drive markets higher. Remember, when you are trading the S&P 500 you are only trading a handful of stocks, not 500. The fact that the index is not equal weighted makes that reality.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.