S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Market Continues to Consolidate

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 09.06.23

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 continues to see a lot of noise right around the 4300 level, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure and an area where we have seen a lot of resistance previously. Because of this, I think it’s probably only a matter of time before we have to make a bigger move, and it is probably worth noting that the market is rather resilient at this point. Because of this, I think you’ve got a situation where you have to look at this through the prism of killing time before we make a bigger move.

If we can get a daily move above the 4300 level, closing at the end of the session above that level could kick off more buying. Ultimately, I would anticipate that this market probably goes looking toward the 4500 level if we do get that move. On the other hand, if we break down below the 4200 level, it could be very negative for this market, sending it down much lower, perhaps toward the 50-Day EMA. In that environment, I would anticipate more of a consolidation cluster underneath that will attract value hunters, because quite frankly Wall Street is refusing to believe central banks and their tightening policy.

The economy is heading toward a very ugly place, but this is typical in late stage bubbles, that the stock market seemingly ignores everything and just go straight up in the air. There will be a day of reckoning, but we are obviously nowhere near that at the moment. That’s okay, you have to play the game that you are headed, not play the game that “should be.” With this being the case, I am a buyer of short-term dips, but I don’t like hanging onto traits for very long. The volatility is probably only going to get worse before it gets better, but we have not reached peak psychosis yet when it comes to the bubble. In other words, I think it’s probably easier for this market to go higher than lower, but I am going to be looking for the exit sooner or later.

