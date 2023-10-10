S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Trading Into Resistance

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 11.10.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 currently finds itself sitting just below a certain amount of resistance, and of course the 50-Day EMA. What sets Tuesday apart from the Monday session is the fact that the bond market is open, so it’ll be interesting to see what yields do. If yields continue to rise, that could work against the value of stocks, so we could find the market pulling back. If we do, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the market needs to break down, it just means that we will head back into the previous consolidation area between here and the 50% Fibonacci level, which sits just below the 200-Day EMA.

In general, this is a situation where you have a lot of noisy trading just waiting to happen, especially as we are between the 50-Day EMA and the 200-Day EMA, as it tends to cause a little bit of a squeeze. All things being equal, I think you need to be cautious about volatility, and I do think that the volatility is probably only going to get worse, not better.

If we were to turn around and break above the 50-Day EMA, then the market could go looking to the 4500 level, possibly even higher than that. On the other hand, if we turn around and break down below the 50% Fibonacci level, which was also the recent low, the market likely will go looking to the 61.8% Fibonacci level, perhaps even plunging lower than that. All things being equal, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of back and forth, and therefore I think you need to be cautious but recognize that the market will more likely than not continue to move in the opposite direction of interest rates in the United States. Because of this, keep an eye on the 10 year yield in the US, because it could give you a bit of a heads up as to which way we are going. As long as we are worried about inflation, that will be the main narrative on Wall Street going forward.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.