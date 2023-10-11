S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Testing 50-Day EMA Again

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 12.10.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 currently finds itself just below a crucial resistance level, near the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average. If yields rise, it might put pressure on stock values and potentially lead to a market pullback. However, such a pullback doesn’t necessarily indicate a market breakdown; instead, it could mean a return to the previous consolidation range, spanning from the current level to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, just below the 200-Day EMA.

In essence, the market is gearing up for a period of increased volatility as it hovers between the 50-Day EMA and the 200-Day EMA, which often creates a “squeeze” effect. Therefore, exercising caution is wise as we anticipate more turbulence in the market. It’s important to note that the general sentiment suggests that volatility will rise rather than decrease.

A potential breakthrough above the 50-Day EMA could drive the market towards the 4500 level or higher. Conversely, a dip below the 50% Fibonacci level, which aligns with the recent low, would likely set the stage for a move towards the 61.8% Fibonacci level, and possibly lower. In this context, the S&P 500 seems poised for a continued back-and-forth pattern, emphasizing the importance of caution and thoughtful risk management.

Additionally, the market’s direction is closely tied to interest rates in the United States. Keeping an eye on the 10-year Treasury yield is crucial for anticipating where the market might go. As long as concerns about inflation persist, it will remain a central topic on Wall Street. Right now, it seems like many agree on this issue, so it’s essential to proceed cautiously. This is something that you must pay attention to on Thursday, as the crucial CPI numbers are released.

Ultimately, the S&P 500 faces a critical moment, testing important resistance levels while dealing with the bond market’s reopening. Expect increased volatility in the coming days, so investors should be cautious. The direction of interest rates, especially the 10-year yield in the US, will be a key factor in shaping market sentiment. The overarching theme of inflation will continue to dominate discussions on Wall Street as market participants navigate these dynamic conditions.

