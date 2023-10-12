S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Testing 50-Day EMA

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 13.10.23

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday, but then gave back gains in the futures markets rather quickly as the CPI numbers came out hotter than anticipated. We are hanging around the 50-Day EMA, which is an indicator that a lot of people pay close attention to, so it does make a certain amount of sense that we would see noise in this area.

Quite frankly, most of what Wall Street is running on is a narrative or some type of hope that the Federal Reserve will loosen monetary policy. We are nowhere near there, and it seems like we are coming to realize that a bit during the trading session on Thursday. Looking at this chart, we are still very much in the midst of a correction, so it will be interesting to see all this play out.

If we break above the highs of the day, it does open up the possibility of a move to the 4500 level. That being said, it would take a lot of narrative to push the market higher, and of course we have the earnings season coming as well. It’s not that we can’t rally, but quite frankly we are a little overbought, so I think at the very least, the market is due for some type of pullback.

The 200-Day EMA underneath it has offered support over the last couple weeks, which is just above the 50% Fibonacci level. Yes, this has been a nice recovery, and therefore that might be all it is. Obviously, the next narrative will push the market higher again, and I’ve even heard ridiculous claims such as “the Israeli war is good for stocks!”

Ultimately, if we break down below the bottom of the last couple of candlesticks, then I think we will see you move back toward the 200-Day EMA. A move to the upside would need some type of relief from the bond market, meaning that it needs lower yields to make that happen. Regardless, I would anticipate a lot of volatile choppiness going forward, and therefore you need to be cautious with position sizing yet again.

