S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Shows Signs of Weakness

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 07.09.23

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has fallen a bit during the trading session on Wednesday in premarket trading, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out. The ISM Services numbers come out during the day, so this will also be interesting. Ultimately, the 50-Day EMA underneath should continue to offer a little bit of psychological support, so having said that, it’s likely that the market will have to react to that. On the other hand, it will be interesting to see how the 4500 level plays out. The 4500 level of course is an area that attracts a lot of attention, and needless to say, we don’t have a lot of economic news coming out this week so we may have a little bit of a drift lower in that environment.

On the other hand, if we can break above the high price of the previous week, then it’s possible that the S&P 500 could go look into the 4600 level, perhaps even higher than that. All things being equal, this is a market that continues to see a lot of noisy behavior and I think that is going to be where we find our opportunities, on short-term charts as we bounce around. We are still very much in an uptrend, despite the fact that it does look like we are rolling around and falling over a bit. That being said, if we were to break down below the 50-Day EMA, my attention will immediately be focused on the double bottom underneath that we formed previously, because if we give that up and start to drift lower, then I think the trend has changed.

Expect a lot of noise over the next couple of days, as liquidity comes back from summer break, as larger traders are now sitting on their desks trying to figure out what to do for the next quarter. With this being said, this is a market that I think you have to expect a lot of choppiness and therefore keeping a reasonable position size is probably the best thing to do, and then add once the market shows itself and its intentions.

