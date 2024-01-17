S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Pulls Back in Consolidation

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 18-01-2024

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P500 initially pulled back during the early hours on Wednesday as we continue to consolidate in general. That being said, the 4800 level above is a major resistance barrier, while the 4700 level underneath is significant support. In other words, we are somewhat stuck at the moment, but it does make a certain amount of sense if you look at the bigger picture and understand that markets cannot go in one direction forever. Momentum tends to be fleeting, to say the least.

The market could be working off a lot of excess froth, and therefore you also have to look at this through the prism of trying to sort itself out. If that’s going to be the case, then you’re probably going to see a lot of back and forth for the short term, and that does make a certain amount of sense considering just how straight up in the air we were the last couple of months of 2023. The 50 day EMA is racing towards the 4700 level, so that could come into the picture and support as well.

However, if we break down below 4650 then I think you’ve got a situation where the S&P 500 cracks a little bit deeper and quite frankly, that’s exactly what you really want to see longer term because it would be much healthier pulling back a couple of hundred points in order to find value instead of simply trying to shoot straight up in the air.

Gravity is starting to show itself and I think 4,800 is also showing itself as being very important. If we can clear that, then 4,900 would be your next target followed by the psychologically important 5,000 level, which of course, I think is an area we will eventually get to. However, a little bit of a pullback in the short term doesn’t hurt anybody and quite frankly, it gives you a little bit more value to get involved in an index that was out of control most of the winter of 2023.

