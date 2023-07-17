S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Pulls Back

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 18.07.23

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has shown itself to be a little overdone at the moment, with the overextension last week being corrected. Now we need to pay close attention to the 4500 level, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, in an area that could cause some noise in both directions. Ultimately, the stock market is very bullish, despite the fact that the economy may not be so. It appears that Wall Street is focusing almost solely on the idea of whether or not inflation is rising or falling, with the idea that a cooler inflation could bring the Federal Reserve to loosen its monetary policy sooner, rather than later.

All things being equal, it does look like that stock market could go higher over the longer term, despite the fact that I could probably give you 100 reasons why it shouldn’t. In this environment, you can either fight the trend and try to be “right” or recognize that the market will do what it wants to do, and therefore you have to look at it through the prism of where it’s probably going. The 4400 level is an area that I think offers significant support, but if we were to break down below the 4300 level, then it’s possible that we could have a scenario where the overall trend could change, but until that happens, you have to look at pullbacks as a potential buying opportunity.

All things being equal, it looks like we are moving in direct opposition to interest rates, and it is probably worth noting that some of the bigger companies have earnings calls this week, including major Wall Street banks, Netflix, Tesla, and Microsoft. That of course could have the market moving, but regardless, it seems like Wall Street is going to find a way to go higher under almost all circumstances, so with that being the case it’s worth noting that the “buy on the dip” mentality is probably something that will be with us for a while at this point in time.

