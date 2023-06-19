S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Looks Tired

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 20.06.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 index was closed on Monday for the Juneteenth holiday, but it’s also worth noting that there was a little bit of electronic trading overnight that suggested that the S&P 500 is starting to run out of momentum. The 4500 level courses an area that a lot of people have been paying close attention to, and of course the market had gone straight up in the air for the last several weeks. With that being the case, I just don’t see how you jump into the market all the way up at the stretched values.

Keep in mind that there’s only a handful of stocks that have been moving the S&P 500, as the top 7 have been about 30% of gain in this index. All things being equal, this is a situation where we are still very bullish, but we’re just overdone. Because of this, I think you need to let the market pull back rather significantly before trying to buy it, because the last thing you want to do is chase the trade all the way up here. The 4500 level of course will be an area that causes a significant amount of psychological resistance, but if we were to break above that level on a daily close, then it’s likely that we will see more “FOMO trading” enter the S&P 500, driving at much higher.

Ultimately, I think you also have to realize at one point or another, we do need a pullback regardless. Even if the stock market is now going to go higher forever, it won’t do it every day. With this, at the very least I think you need to be cautious about trying to buy the S&P 500 all the way up at this level. If the market were to break down below the 50-Day EMA, we could enter a much deeper correction, perhaps trying to get down to the 4100 level, followed by the psychologically important 4000 level. With this, caution is the better part of valor, and you are probably better served waiting for value.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.