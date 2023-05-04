S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Hangs Around the 50-Day EMA

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 05.05.23

FXEmpire.com -

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 found itself falling again during the trading session on Thursday as we see central banks around the world continuing to tighten monetary policy. It’s almost as if Wall Street is finally starting to wake up to the idea that the economy may not be as strong as they had hoped. After all, there does not seem to be a serious interest for central bankers to start loosening monetary policy, which is exactly what Wall Street wants to see.

At this point, there is still a consolidation area that we are hanging around in, but if we break down below the low from last week, it opens up the possibility of a move down to the psychologically important 4000 level. If we can break down below there, then it’s possible that we could go down to the 3800 level. The 3800 level at the bottom of the larger consolidation area, so I think at this point it’s likely that we have seen a lot of interest in the market, so I do think that it would probably hold. As things stand right now, it looks like we are just getting a bit tired toward the top of the overall consolidation.

All of that being said, you must keep in mind that Wall Street has a job to do. Its job is to sell stock to other people. In other words, there will be a narrative that has people thinking about buying again, and it will probably have something to do with what the Fed Funds Futures are saying, which currently are pricing in 150 basis points worth of interest rate cuts between now and the end of the year. That of course is ridiculous, and even if it were true, it would be a situation where we would have a serious economic situation, which would not be good for stocks either. In other words, I think given enough time, the overall negative cycle will continue. I’m not calling for a repeat of the Great Financial Crisis, just recognizing that the economic situation is very poor.

Having said that, if Wall Street can push the S&P 500 above 4200, it is possible that we could go looking to the 4300 level. However, when you look at the Russell 2000 and other smaller indices, it’s clear that the S&P 500 is being distorted by just a handful of companies that are overweight when it comes to the calculation. (I am looking at you, Apple Inc.)

