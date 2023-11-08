S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Hangs Around Resistance

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 09.11.23

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has gone back and forth during the trading session on Wednesday, as we are trying to sort out what is next. The futures market was relatively quiet overnight, and therefore I think we’ve got a situation where the markets just don’t know what to do, and of course are waiting to determine whether or not we are going to see momentum or not. I think at this point in time, you’re very likely to see a lot of choppiness, and I do think that a short-term pullback is very possible. The question is whether or not that pullback attracts buyers, or if it begins a much deeper drop?

The market breaking above the most recent swing high could open up a much bigger move to the upside, but right now it is difficult to imagine that playing out easily, due to the fact that we have seen so much in the way of upward momentum that one would have to assume that sooner or later we will need to digest some of these gains and attract more buyers. Granted, Wall Street will almost certainly come up with some type of narrative that drives stocks higher, as we have seen over the last week or so with the idea that the Federal Reserve is going to step away from tightening monetary policy. That being said, if the Federal Reserve does in fact start loosening monetary policy, that would be a gruesome turn of events for the economy.

If we break down below the 50-Day EMA, then it’s possible that the market drops down to the 200-Day EMA after that. Anything below the 200-Day EMA opens up a much deeper selloff, perhaps down to the 4100 level which is essentially at the bottom of the overall channel. If we were to go down there, it would just be a simple continuation of the overall downtrend that we had been in, but we are stretching that out quite hard at the moment, so it is possible that we are trying to break out. All things being equal, I think we are looking at a short-term pullback, but a lot of volatility more than anything else.

