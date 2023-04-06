S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Does Little Heading Into the Weekend

US Stock Market Forecast Video for 07.04.23

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 has gone back and forth during the trading session on Thursday in the early hours, as we are looking at the 4100 level underneath as potential support, and the 4200 level above as potential resistance. Quite frankly, it’s not a huge surprise that the market might be a bit quiet, due to the fact that Friday is Good Friday, and of course the Non-Farm Payroll announcement comes out during that closed session. In other words, it’s difficult to imagine a situation where people would be willing to put a bunch of money to work when there’s so much potential danger.

On Monday, the market will have a chance to react to the jobs number, and that’s probably the big headline over the next couple of sessions. The question is whether or not the employment situation in the United States is slowing down, which is exactly what the market wants to see because it could give the Federal Reserve some room to start loosening monetary policy, or at least start the idea of pausing interest rate hikes. Quite frankly, I do not think that the market is going to get what it wants, despite the fact that it may trade like that. The Federal Reserve has made it very clear that they are going to stay tight, but ultimately this is a situation where the market will do whatever it decides it wants to do.

The 50-Day EMA has recently broken above the 200-Day EMA, and therefore the “golden cross” has kicked off, but it’s also worth noting that it’s still early in that type of indicator, and both moving averages had been very flat. That being said, if we were to turn around and take out the 4200 level, then the market could very well race to the upside. We would need to see some type of reason for that to happen though, and as things stand right now, we are essentially hanging around the same area, so it’s very possible that we could see this market end up being somewhat range bound in the meantime. The 3900 level underneath could be a bit of a support level, so if we do start to break down that’s probably about as far as we go.

