S&P 500 Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to Show Strength

The S&P 500 has rallied a bit during the trading session on Friday, as we continue to see upward momentum. The market has broken above the 4500 level, which is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and of course we just broke above the ascending triangle, which measures for move of about 120 points. Short-term pullbacks at this point should offer buying opportunities, and I do think that traders will continue to look at it through that prism. Underneath, if we were to break down below the 50-Day EMA, it’s likely that the market will continue to find buyers.

All things being equal, this is a situation where we continue to see a lot of “FOMO trading” coming into the picture, as the overall attitude of the market is one that is chasing momentum, and of course the fact that inflation numbers in the United States this past week have shown signs of cooling, and that of course as people think that the Federal Reserve will continue to see the possibility of slowing down monetary policy. Whether or not that’s actually the case remains to be seen, but the market seems to believe that. Furthermore, as FOMO enters the market, a lot of retail money starts chasing.

You need to keep in mind that there are just a handful of stocks that drive the S&P 500, as long as the “AI narrative” continues to see buyers really push things higher. All things being equal, it’s not until we break down below the 50-Day EMA that you would see a shift in attitude, and I do think that most traders recognize this. As we are in the midst of earnings season, there is the occasional earning report that could come into the picture and drive the market higher as well. All things being equal, I think this remains a “buy on the dip” type of situation, and I do believe that there is a lot of support underneath that people can delve into and start to take advantage of at the first signs of a bounce. At this point, I think that’s the game, simply following the trend and finding value when it’s offered.

